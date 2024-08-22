Motorcyclist killed on I-10

A New Iberia man died early Wednesday after a crash on Interstate 10.

Terrance Delahoussaye, 46, of New Iberia, was driving his motorcycle on I-10 near the Egan exit around 6 a.m. when the crash happened, State Police say.

Troopers say Delahoussaye was traveling east on the highway when his motorcycle traveled off the roadway to the left and struck a guardrail. Delahoussaye was ejected, and even though he was wearing his helmet he was fatally injured and died at the scene, troopers say.

Standard toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. This crash is still under investigation.

"Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. Motorcycle riders can gain more information on helmet guidelines and rider safety courses by visiting https://www.lsp.org/services/training/motorcycle-safety.