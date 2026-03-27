Morrow man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

BUNKIE, La. — State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a St. Landry Parish man.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7:15 a.m. Friday on Louisiana Highway 29 near Louisiana Highway 115. The crash claimed the life of 68-year-old Steven Ducote of Morrow.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Ford truck, driven by Ducote, was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 29. At the same time, a 2024 International tractor-trailer was traveling north on Louisiana Highway 29. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford crossed the centerline and collided with the International, according to investigators.

Ducote, who was properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the International, who was properly restrained, sustained minor injuries and received treatment at the scene. Impairment on the part of Ducote is unknown; however, standard toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis, according to police. This crash remains under investigation.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to obey all traffic laws and remain alert while driving. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can mean the difference between life and death.