UPDATE: Missing teen found safe after mom turns herself in

ST. LANDRY PARISH — UPDATE PER OPELOUSAS PD: "The Opelousas Police Department would like to inform the public that the previously reported missing juvenile, Mariah Tieuel, has been located safe.

Earlier in the evening on April 14th, the juvenile and her mother came to the Opelousas Police Department. The juvenile has since been placed into the care of DCFS and is safe.

Chief Graig LeBlanc and the Opelousas Police Department would like to thank the community for your assistance and cooperation in this matter."

ORIGINAL: The Opelousas Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old girl who investigators believe is with her mother.

Police last saw Mariah Tieuel on April 7 in the Opelousas area. Authorities believe she is with her mother, Heather Leeann Todd.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Todd for interference with the custody of a child. Investigators learned child welfare services planned to take Tieuel into custody, but Todd left with the 13-year-old before that could happen.

Authorities are asking the public to look for a white 2006 Toyota RAV4 with the license plate 553HXB.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tieuel or Todd should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477.

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