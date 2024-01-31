Melville juveniles arrested in connection with drive-by shooting

Two teenagers have been arrested in Melville - one in connection with a drive-by shooting and the other after a gun and marijuana plant were found in their home.

Deputies were called to a location on La. 105 in Melville on January 20 after someone shot at a home there. Four people were in the house but nobody got shot, deputies say. They did find more than 20 .45 caliber shell casings on the side of the highway.

An investigation identified a 16-year-old as a suspect, so deputies got an arrest warrant accusing him of four counts attempted first-degree murder, one count aggravated criminal damage to property and one count "compounding a felony." Louisiana law defines compounding a felony as accepting something of value or the promise of something of value to commit a felony or conceal it.

When detectives went to arrest the teen, they also got a search warrant for his home. When they got there, they found him seated in a car, and allegedly there was a .45 caliber handgun on the floorboard near his feet. When they went in the house, they found a 15-year-old boy, who also allegedly had a gun, as well as other handguns, drugs and a marijuana plant.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested on the warrant, but also was booked with illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS.

The 15-year-old boy was charged with illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and cultivation of schedule I CDS (marijuana).