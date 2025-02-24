Maryland man accused of stalking Acadiana nun

St. Landry Parish deputies have arrested a Maryland man in connection with the cyberstalking of a nun.

John William Modler Jr., 57, of Ellicott, Maryland, was booked with felony cyberstalking after his extradition from Texas, where he was being held on another charge. He's wanted in multiple states on multiple warrants accusing him of larceny and fraud, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says.

Guidroz said the investigation started in May 2024 when a Catholic nun reported Modler had been sending "very vulgar and improper emails" to her since 2018, when they met at a St. Landry Parish area monastery.

Modler allegedly used deceitful tactics to find the nun's location, even as she traveled.

“In the more than 100 emails, Modler used various tactics to include posing as a priest using an alias," the sheriff said.

Now that Modler has been arrested, "we hope that this will bring peace of mind to the many faithful servants victimized in this incident," the sheriff said.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516.

