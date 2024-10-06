Man Shot and Killed in Early Morning Incident on Hill Street in Eunice

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Eunice, according to police.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Hill Street at approximately 3 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a man lying in the roadway near a vehicle with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts.

No suspects have been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eunice Police Department or St. Landry Crime Stoppers.