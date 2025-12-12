Man found guilty in fatal Opelousas shooting

OPELOUSAS, La. — A St. Landry Parish Jury found a man guilty of first-degree murder by assault by drive-by shooting of twenty-three-year-old Roderick Aaron, Jr. of Opelousas.

Around 2:30 in the afternoon of March 27, 2023, Aaron was killed in a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Union & Franklin St.

A 17-year-old male juvenile was identified as a suspect in the shooting and was taken into custody on April 1, 2023.

Late Thursday evening, after a short deliberation, a jury found him guilty.

Louisiana law provides that First Degree Murder carries mandatory life imprisonment at hard labor. However, because of his age at the time of the crime, the man found guilty will, after many conditions are met, have the opportunity to apply for parole after serving twenty-five years of his hard labor sentence.

He will be sentenced on January 30.