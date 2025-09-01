Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Man arrested in video poker room shooting death

Police in Arnaudville arrested a man for the death of a 31-year-old during a Labor Day Weekend shooting.
police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

ARNAUDVILLE — Police in Arnaudville arrested a man for the death of another during a Labor Day Weekend shooting.

In a post on Facebook, Arnaudville Police Chief Josh Ross said the shooting happened Saturday evening at a video poker room on Main Street.

Ross said 22-year-old Hayden Boudreaux entered the video poker room just before 6:30 p.m. and got into a fight with the victim, 31-year-old Nathan Powell.

Ross said Boudreaux pulled out a gun from his pocket and shot Powell twice in the neck before running off.

Powell died at the hospital.

Ross said officers arrested Boudreaux about an hour later.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.