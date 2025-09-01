Man arrested in video poker room shooting death

ARNAUDVILLE — Police in Arnaudville arrested a man for the death of another during a Labor Day Weekend shooting.

In a post on Facebook, Arnaudville Police Chief Josh Ross said the shooting happened Saturday evening at a video poker room on Main Street.

Ross said 22-year-old Hayden Boudreaux entered the video poker room just before 6:30 p.m. and got into a fight with the victim, 31-year-old Nathan Powell.

Ross said Boudreaux pulled out a gun from his pocket and shot Powell twice in the neck before running off.

Powell died at the hospital.

Ross said officers arrested Boudreaux about an hour later.