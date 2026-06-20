Man arrested for threatening St. Landry Parish sheriff, officers

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — A man was arrested for threatening St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz's and "every white officer" at the Sheriff's office Thursday morning.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, Leroy Alexandria, 70, of Port Barre called the sheriff's office and made violent threats against several people, saying he wanted a confrontation with the officers. The office said Alexandria drove to the Public Safety Complex with two firearms, where he was met in the parking lot by detectives, who took Alexandria into custody.

Alexandria now faces charges of terrorizing and public intimidation and retaliation.

SLPSO said they are still investigating the motives behind the incident.