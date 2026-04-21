Man arrested for making alleged death threats over CB radio

ST. LANDRY PARISH — According to the Port Barre Police, 61 year old Allen Guidroz allegedly made death threats to several CB operators over a CB radio. Several of them contacted police to give details about the threats, like Guidroz saying he knows where they live and who they are, and he will come to their homes.

A CB radio is a short-range, two-way voice public communication system that allows people to broadcast and receive messages on shared frequencies.

During the investigation, police learned that the radio was transmitting from Guidroz's home. A search warrant was issued, and police found the alleged radio that was being used, along with antennas and components.

Police would like to remind neighbors that "Making death threats over a CB radio is a serious crime that can fall under both federal and state jurisdictions. While the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulates radio usage, criminal behavior like death threats is primarily handled by law enforcement.

However, the FCC can impose serious fines. The FCC will be notified of this incident".

Guidroz was arrested and booked on 3 Counts of Terrorizing.