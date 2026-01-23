Man arrested after three separate car chases with police

ST. LANDRY PARISH — According to the Opelousas Police Department, Willie Dominick III was taken into custody following an extended pursuit through the northwest section of St. Landry Parish involving Opelousas Police Officers and deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office on January 22.

Dominick had led officers on a chase on January 21, which ended in the interest of public safety. When officers attempted to stop him again on January 22, he fled, initiating another pursuit that ultimately resulted in his capture. Following his identification, it was determined that Dominick was also wanted in connection with a previous pursuit on November 9, 2025. During that incident, Dominick was stopped for a traffic violation and identified himself using a digital driver’s license. After initially cooperating, he fled the scene, leading officers on a high-speed pursuit exceeding 100 mph on I-49 southbound into Lafayette Parish. That pursuit was also terminated due to public safety concerns.

Dominick will be booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges:

November 9, 2025 Incident

1. L.A.R.S. 40:966 – Possession of Schedule I Drugs

2. L.A.R.S. 14:108 – Resisting an Officer

3. L.A.R.S. 14:108.1(C) – Aggravated Flight from an Officer

4. L.A.R.S. 14:99 – Reckless Operation of a Vehicle

January 21, 2026 Incident

1. L.A.R.S. 32:143 – Stop, Standing, or Parking Prohibited

2. L.A.R.S. 14:108.1(C) – Aggravated Flight from an Officer

January 22, 2026 Incident

1. L.A.R.S. 14:108.1(C) – Aggravated Flight from an Officer

2. L.A.R.S. 40:966 – Possession of Schedule I Drugs

3. L.A.R.S. 40:967 – Possession of Schedule II Drugs

4. L.A.R.S. 14:95.1 – Felon in Possession of a Firearm

5. L.A.R.S. 14:95(E) – Illegal Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a C.D.S.

6. L.A.R.S. 14:37.6 – Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle upon a Peace Officer

Dominick was on parole at the time of these incidents, having been released from custody in March of 2024. He has prior arrests in both St. Landry and Rapides Parishes.

The Opelousas Police Department would like to thank the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office for its assistance in apprehending Dominick. The department also extends its gratitude to the citizens who provided valuable information as the pursuit unfolded.

