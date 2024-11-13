Man arrested after multiple high-speed chases

ST. LANDRY PARISH — On Tuesday, Nov. 11, a man was arrested in connection with a high-speed chase through Opelousas.

Tuesday afternoon, officers with the Opelousas Police Department saw a vehicle near Julia and Marie Streets with an improperly displayed license plate. The officers attempted to pull the driver over, but the driver refused and began a high-speed chase, driving the wrong way down a one-way road.

Due to concern for public safety, the officers decided to end the chase.

Later, the vehicle was spotted outside the city limits by another officer.

The driver was taken into custody and identified as Christopher Ron Smith, Jr.

Officers found Smith's two young children had also been in the car during the chase.

Police say Smith was involved in a chase the week before that was also ended due to concern for public safety.

Smith has been booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on charges including aggravated flight from an officer, improper display of a license plate, child endangerment and an outstanding bench warrant for aggravated flight from an officer.