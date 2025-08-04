Man accuse of shooting wife turns himself in

UPDATE: Overton Roberts turned himself in on Sunday.

He was booked with attempted second-degree murder, domestic abuse battery and felon in possession of a firearm.

Last week, we reported that Roberts, 44, of Arnaudville, was wanted in connection with the shooting of his wife.

Deputies were called to a home on Pleasant Run Road just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, to investigate a woman shot in the head.

Deputies and Leonville Police found that Roberts, identified as the suspect, had left the scene in a white Chrysler 300 sedan. They say Roberts discarded the pistol he allegedly used to shoot his wife in the grass at the scene.

