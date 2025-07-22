Major water line repair impacts highway 190 west and Lawtell neighborhoods

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Crews are replacing a six-inch water main along Highway 190 West in Lawtell, causing water service disruptions in several neighborhoods. The work zone stretches north and south of Eve Street and includes Genuso Street, Lawtell Elementary, School Road, Highway 752, and Duplachin Road.

Officials say the replacement is part of a major infrastructure update to prevent future water main breaks. Drivers can expect lane closures and possible delays on Highway 190 West. Residents in the affected area are urged to prepare for periods of low water pressure or temporary outages as crews work.