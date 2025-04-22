LSP: Opelousas sergeant arrested following off-duty domestic violence incident

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — An Opelousas Police Department sergeant has been arrested on a charge of domestic abuse.

On April 21, 2025, the Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division initiated an investigation involving an Opelousas Police Department sergeant following a request from Opelousas Police Chief Graig Leblanc, according to a spokesperson The investigation revealed that 39-year-old Romalis Thomas was involved in an off-duty domestic violence incident outside the Evangeline Downs Racetrack and Casino on April 20, 2025.

As the investigation progressed, Troopers with the Gaming Enforcement Division obtained an arrest warrant from the 27th Judicial District Court for one count of Domestic Abuse Battery. Thomas turned himself in at the St. Landry Parish Jail, where he was processed on April 21, 2025.

Chief Leblanc stated, “I have requested the Louisiana State Police to conduct this investigation to uphold transparency and reinforce the trust our community places in us. In line with our departmental policies and as part of our commitment to a thorough process, the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave while we conduct an internal investigation.”

The Louisiana State Police encourages anyone experiencing domestic abuse, or anyone who knows someone who is affected, to seek assistance. Resources are available to provide confidential support and guidance. Individuals may contact local law enforcement or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for immediate help. Additionally, our secure online reporting system at https://speed-online.dps.la.gov/SuspiciousActivity/SAR is available to report any suspicious activities or incidents.