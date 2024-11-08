Longtime school janitor dies at school

Cankton Elementary School is closed today, after the longtime janitor was found dead at the school.

John J. Miller, 61, of Arnaudville, had been a janitor at the school for many years.

"It is with deep regret that in an unfortunate discovery, faculty members found the long time janitor of Cankton Elementary School, unresponsive this morning lying on the floor. Once emergency professionals arrived it was apparent that the gentleman identified as John J Miller, 61 , of Arnaudville, died from health issues," a release from police states.

The School has closed for the day and notifications were sent to student parents advising of the unfortunate issues.

The deceased was taken away by Melancon Funeral Home and the family will be making the arrangements.

"We would ask that we respect the family in this trying time," the release states.