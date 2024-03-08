Watch Now
Local man arrested after attempted carjacking in Eunice

Posted at 10:41 AM, Mar 08, 2024
Eunice Police arrested a local man after an attempted carjacking and home invasion Thursday afternoon.

Antonio Freeman, 24, was booked with carjacking, criminal damage to property and attempted home invasion.

Police say they were called to the Eunice Walmart grocery pick-up area. Witnesses said the suspect fled on foot, and police found him nearby. He allegedly was trying to force his way into a home, police say.

Officers were able to get to the area within a few minutes and arrested him. No one was injured in the incident, police say.

