Local church helps a family in a huge way

Chris Campo, a devoted pastor at Big Cane Church and a loving father of eight, dedicated his life to serving his community and family. Alongside his wife, Emily, Chris became a pillar of the church, always striving to share his faith. Every year, the couple hosted a Vacation Bible School, bringing joy and spiritual guidance to the children of the congregation. It was during this period of service that tragedy struck.

Shortly after wrapping up another successful Vacation Bible School, Chris returned home to work on the plumbing in the parsonage house where the family lived. It was then, unexpectedly, that Chris suffered a fatal heart attack. His sudden passing left a deep void in the hearts of his family and the church community.

“My son tried to do CPR on him,” Emily Campo recalled through her tears. “At some point, I knew he was gone.”

“It was hard to see the grief in those children and Emily,” said Norma Hicks, the church clerk. “It’s still hard to talk about it.”

The Campos lived in a parsonage home provided by the church. After Chris’s passing, Emily and her children were left uncertain about where they would live. With their son Ian entering his senior year at North Central High School, it was important for the family to remain in the area so he could complete his education.

“We chose to let God take care of His church,” said Hals Beard, the chairman of the deacons. “We let her stay at the house and didn’t cut the salary off. We wanted to help like she was still here.”

The church decided to allow Emily and her children to remain in the parsonage house and pay out the remainder of Chris’s contract. This act of kindness and compassion gave the family some stability during a difficult time.

For Emily and her children, this gesture meant more than just financial relief—it was a profound reminder of the love and support their church family provided. It allowed them to continue to heal and honor Chris's memory.

“We will always remember what the church did for us,” Emily said. “Chris had built a foundation here, and we want to continue to live by the values he instilled in us.”

The children, although grieving, have held onto the memories and lessons their father left behind. “It’s fun to think about what we used to do,” said Cooper Campo, recalling the time spent with his dad. “It’s always fun to think back to him.”

“We were already close enough,” said Parker Campo. “But losing him made us a little bit more close.”