Lighting project progressing on I-49

A project adding lights to I-49 at the Creswell interchange is progressing.

The $1.3 million project began last fall, and is expected to be complete sometime this year.

State Sen. Gerald Boudreaux announced on social media that crews already have installed junction boxes, mowing aprons, conduit to low-mast foundations and have begun running conductors.

DOTD's announcement said that work would happen during the day, and reminds drivers to use caution and be on the lookout for the work crews and their equipment.