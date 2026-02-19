Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Lighting project progressing on I-49

Opelousas.jpg
KATC
Opelousas.jpg
Posted

A project adding lights to I-49 at the Creswell interchange is progressing.

The $1.3 million project began last fall, and is expected to be complete sometime this year.

State Sen. Gerald Boudreaux announced on social media that crews already have installed junction boxes, mowing aprons, conduit to low-mast foundations and have begun running conductors.

DOTD's announcement said that work would happen during the day, and reminds drivers to use caution and be on the lookout for the work crews and their equipment.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.