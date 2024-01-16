Lewisburg Bellevue Water System issues boil water advisory

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — A boil water advisory has been issued to all Lewisburg Bellevue Water System customers.
The advisory was issued due to low water pressure and will remain in effect until further notice.
