Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Lewisburg Bellevue Water System issues boil water advisory

Water
Courtesy of MGN Online
Water
Posted at 11:04 AM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 12:04:45-05

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — A boil water advisory has been issued to all Lewisburg Bellevue Water System customers.

The advisory was issued due to low water pressure and will remain in effect until further notice.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.