Leonville native Staff Sgt. Colton McMicken selected for F-16 Viper Demonstration Team

The U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team has selected Staff Sgt. Colton McMicken of Leonville, Louisiana to serve as a dedicated crew chief for the 2024 air show season.

McMicken, born and raised in Leonville, attended Leonville Elementary and graduated from Beau Chene High School in 2015.

“Being on the demo team is like a dream,” said McMicken. “I get to spend a better part of the year traveling the country making memories with a team that is family to me, and inspiring everyone to strive to be a part of something bigger than themselves.”

McMicken has served in the Air Force since 2017 as a crew chief at Holloman AFB, New Mexico, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, and finally Shaw AFB, where he was selected to join the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team. SSgt McMicken was awarded the Thomas Barnes Crew Chief of the Year in 2023 for his exemplary skill and professionalism in his role as a dedicated crew chief.

“This year, our small team will travel the world and share the 50th anniversary of the F-16 with over three million spectators,” said Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot. “We will do this with two aircraft maintained by 8 American Airmen who were selected for the job because they are the best that our country has to offer. Staff Sgt. McMicken’s performance has brought great pride upon himself, his family, the state of Louisiana, and the United States Air Force.”

As a dedicated crew chief for the demonstration team, McMicken is responsible for all scheduled maintenance, aircraft forms documentation, and overall aircraft serviceability. His mission is to ensure the demonstration pilot has a safe aircraft to perform an aerial performance for millions of spectators.

The Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team is comprised of one pilot, 8 aircraft maintenance specialists, and 1 public affairs representative all thoroughly trained and specially selected from the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw AFB.

The team performs precision aerial maneuvers at over 20 shows, both nationally and internationally, to demonstrate the combat capabilities of one of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter aircraft, the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

The Viper Demonstration Team is a proud member of the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation and works to create a unique display of airpower through the ages by flying in formation with historic warbirds.