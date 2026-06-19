St. Landry Parish nursing home evacuating residents to Iberville Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — Due to rising water levels and evacuation orders, Legacy of Palmetto (formerly Tri-Community Nursing & Rehabilitation) is implementing its emergency preparedness plan and safely evacuating all residents to their designated host facility, Legacy of Plaquemine.

Residents will be transported, and members of the Legacy Management team are on-site and prepared to welcome them, ensure a smooth transition, and help them settle in comfortably, according to Legacy of Palmetto.

The facility will continue to provide updates as needed.