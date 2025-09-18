LDWF agents cite 3 men for deer hunting violations in St. Landry Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited three people for alleged deer hunting violations in St. Landry Parish.

Agents cited a 27-year-old Palmetto man on Aug. 5 for hunting deer during a closed season and hunting deer using illegal methods. Agents also cited a 63-year-old man of Palmetto on Aug. 5 for possession of an illegally taken deer. Agents also cited a 39-year-old man, of Palmetto, on Sept. 7 for possession of an illegally taken deer.

Agents received information on July 31 about an illegally harvested deer in the Palmetto area of St. Landry Parish. During the investigation, agents learned that the 27-year-old man harvested a pregnant doe on July 30 with a .22 rimfire rifle near his residence.

Agents also found that the men dragged the deer back to a residence and cleaned it.

Hunting deer during a closed season carries a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail, according to LDWF. Taking deer using illegal methods brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Possession of illegally taken deer carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

The three men may also face civil restitution totaling $1,624 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.