LDI to host Insurance Pop-Up Office for Tropical Storm Arthur recovery in St. Landry Parish on June 26

In conjunction with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) is holding an Insurance Pop-Up Office in Lebeau from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 26, for residents of St. Landry Parish and surrounding areas impacted by Tropical Storm Arthur.

LDI team members will be on hand to help residents answer questions about storm damage claims, flooded home and auto insurance issues, and other questions about their policies.

The event will be held at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Lebeau Substation, 6621 Highway 10 (near the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 71), Lebeau, La., 71345.