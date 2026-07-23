LDH releases details on how to apply for DSNAP

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced today that the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Administration (USDA FNA) has approved Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) benefits for eligible households affected by Tropical Storm Arthur. USDA FNA also approved automatic supplemental SNAP benefits for eligible current SNAP recipients.

D-SNAP provides temporary food assistance to households that do not normally receive SNAP benefits but experienced disaster-related losses from Tropical Storm Arthur and meet income eligibility thresholds for the program. Eligible disaster areas for this D-SNAP are located within portions of Avoyelles, St. Landry, St. Tammany and Terrebonne parishes.

"Recovering from a disaster doesn't end when the storm passes," said LDH Secretary Bruce D. Greenstein. "As families continue rebuilding their lives, these temporary food assistance programs help meet an essential need. Through D-SNAP and automatic supplemental benefits for eligible SNAP recipients, we're making it easier for eligible households to access the support available to them."

Who can apply for D-SNAP?

D-SNAP is available to eligible households that do not currently receive SNAP benefits and live in a FEMA-designated area with damage resulting from Tropical Storm Arthur.

To determine eligibility, LDH will review the income your household received and the disaster-related expenses it paid during the disaster period of June 17 through July 16, 2026.

Try our benefits calculator to see if you might qualify: Louisiana Benefits Estimator

Because eligibility is based on designated disaster areas by census tracts, not everyone living in an eligible parish will qualify. Residents should use the online eligibility map and address lookup tool at D-SNAP Eligible Zip Codes and Census Tracts to determine whether their address is located in an eligible area before applying.

﻿A general description of the eligible areas is provided below. However, because eligibility is determined by designated census tracts, residents should use the address lookup tool to confirm whether their specific address qualifies.

Tip: After opening the map, click the magnifying glass to search for your address.

General description of eligible areas

Avoyelles Parish

ZIP code 71362

Areas generally along LA 1 from Simmesport to Mansura, south of Marksville to the St. Landry Parish line, and west of Marksville to the Rapides Parish line

St. Landry Parish

Areas generally north of U.S. 190, east of Bayou Teche, west of LA 359 to the Pointe Coupee Parish line, and north of Lebeau east of U.S. 71

Terrebonne Parish

Portions of Gray, Schriever, Bayou Cane, eastern Houma, Bayou Blue, Bourg, Dulac, Theriot and Montegut

St. Tammany Parish

ZIP codes 70452, 70458, 70460 and 70461

How to apply

Applications will be accepted July 27-31 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. by calling 1-888-524-3578.

Residents should apply according to the first letter of the primary applicant's last name.

Monday, July 27 A-G

Tuesday, July 28 H-M

Wednesday, July 29 N-Z

Thursday, July 30

All applicants

Friday, July 31

All applicants

Translation services are available throughout the application process.

Most applicants will learn whether they are approved during the interview. Approved households will receive an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card by mail.

Information for current SNAP recipients

Current SNAP recipients should not apply for D-SNAP.

Households located in the eligible census tracts that already receive SNAP benefits and are not already receiving the maximum monthly SNAP allotment will automatically receive a supplemental benefit to bring them to the maximum monthly allotment for one month. No application is required.

﻿Important information

D-SNAP benefits are available only to eligible households that do not currently receive SNAP benefits.

Benefits must be used within 90 days of issuance. Any unused benefits remaining after 90 days will be removed from the EBT card.

Residents are encouraged to review eligibility requirements and gather any available documentation before applying.

