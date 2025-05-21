Lawtell water repair scheduled Wednesday morning

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A scheduled water line repair in Lawtell is expected to cause low water pressure for several neighborhoods Wednesday morning, according to local officials.

The work is scheduled to begin between 7 and 8 a.m. on Louisiana Highway 190 near the intersection of Prejean Highway and McClelland Road. Crews will be repairing a significant leak in the area.

Residents who live on West Prejean Highway, School Road, McClelland Road, Geubert Lane, Chick Lane, Highway 35 and Kevin Street may notice reduced water pressure while the repair is underway.

No estimated time for completion has been released. Officials are encouraging residents to conserve water and monitor local updates for more information.

