Lawtell Water District #1 to flush fire hydrants

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Lawtell Water District #1 will be flushing fire hydrants tomorrow morning along Highway 190. The flushing will take place from the 9000 to 10000 block, starting at 8:00 a.m.

Residents in the area may experience temporary water discoloration and pressure fluctuations during the process. It is recommended to avoid using water during the flushing to prevent any sediment from entering household plumbing.

This routine maintenance is essential to ensure the hydrants are functioning properly and to maintain water quality. Once the flushing is complete, residents are advised to run their cold water taps until the water runs clear.