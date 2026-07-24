Latest from FEMA: How to spend the funds

As eligible homeowners and renters affected by Tropical Storm Arthur begin receiving funds from FEMA, a decision letter will spell out proper use of the money. FEMA requires survivors to use the funds only for approved disaster-related expenses.

Disaster-related expenses can range from hotel stays and other temporary housing to basic repairs for flood damage to your home. FEMA funds can also help you repair or replace personal property.

Helpful Tips

If you live in Avoyelles, Lafourche, Pointe Coupee, St. Landry, St. Tammany and Terrebonne parishes and were approved for FEMA assistance, you will receive a letter from FEMA. It will explain the amount of FEMA assistance you are receiving and how you can spend it.

Remember to document how you used the disaster funds and keep all receipts for at least three years to verify how you used the money. If you receive a flood insurance settlement to cover the same expenses, you must reimburse FEMA.

You do not have to pay taxes on federal disaster assistance funds.

Disaster-Related Expenses

Homeowners may be eligible for different types of housing assistance:

A survivor whose home was destroyed may receive money to help cover part of the uninsured cost of rebuilding. In this case, the homeowner could make the repairs, hire someone to make the repairs, or use the money to buy building materials and have a volunteer group provide the labor to rebuild.

Some survivors may be eligible to use FEMA funds to find permanent housing in a different location.

If the storm damaged your home, you may be eligible for money for home repairs.

Other types of assistance available to homeowners and renters, including students, may include:

Hotel stays or money you can use to rent a different place to live temporarily.

You may receive funds for accessibility items to make your home safe and functional.

Repair or replacement of a damaged primary vehicle.

Uninsured out-of-pocket medical expenses for an injury caused by the storm.

Reimbursement for increased childcare expenses.

Repair or replacement of specialized tools for work and essential educational materials (e.g., computers, schoolbooks, supplies).

Moving and storage expenses related to the storm and other essential disaster-related expenses.Homeowners may be eligible for different types of housing assistance:

A survivor whose home was destroyed may receive money to help cover part of the uninsured cost of rebuilding. In this case, the homeowner could make the repairs, hire someone to make the repairs, or use the money to buy building materials and have a volunteer group provide the labor to rebuild.

Some survivors may be eligible to use FEMA funds to find permanent housing in a different location.

If the storm damaged your home, you may be eligible for money for home repairs.

Other types of assistance available to homeowners and renters, including students, may include:

Hotel stays or money you can use to rent a different place to live temporarily.

You may receive funds for accessibility items to make your home safe and functional.

Repair or replacement of a damaged primary vehicle.

Uninsured out-of-pocket medical expenses for an injury caused by the storm.

Reimbursement for increased childcare expenses.

Repair or replacement of specialized tools for work and essential educational materials (e.g., computers, schoolbooks, supplies).

Moving and storage expenses related to the storm and other essential disaster-related expenses.

How to Apply

Apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

Download the FEMA App [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 1 a.m. CT. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

For an accessible video on how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube .