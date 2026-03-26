Lafayette man convicted in 2020 slaying

A grand jury has convicted a Lafayette man of a 2020 slaying that happened near Washington.

District Attorney Chad Pitre says the jury found Nicholas Aymond, 30, guilty of second-degree murder in the slaying of Stanley Aultman II, 64.

Both men were from Lafayette.

Prosecutors established the travel and timeline of the murder using maps, video and witness testimony. The victim left his home on April 2, 2020, to give Aymond a ride to the store. The evidence revealed the two leaving the victim's home in Lafayette, driving to highway 359 in the Washington area where Aymond shot the victim three times, threw his body out of his car, and rolled the vehicle over the victim several times before driving off to meet his girlfriend who lived about 10 minutes from the crime scene.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel arrived swiftly but Aultman was already deceased.

District Attorney Chad Pitre thanked his prosecutors, Glenn Marcantel and Ogden Pitre for delivering justice for the victim's family.

Louisiana law provides that Second-Degree Murder carries mandatory life imprisonment at hard labor.

Sentencing is set for May 14, 2026, at 9:00am.