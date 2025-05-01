La. Main Street Restoration Grant applications now open

The Opelousas Main Street program is soliciting building restoration grant applications from downtown commercial building owners and/or business owners. This grant opportunity is offered through Louisiana Main Street, which provides grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 for restoration projects on historic commercial structures located in Louisiana Main Street districts. Restoration projects can be undertaken on both the interior and exterior of a commercial structure.

Applicants will compete statewide for funding with other Main Street communities. To be eligible for Main Street Restoration Grant funds, a building must be located within the downtown Main Street district, be used for commercial purposes, and be at least 50 years old. In addition, the proposed exterior work must be approved by the local Historic District Commission and the Louisiana Main Street office, while also conforming to the guidelines set forth by the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.

Applications will only be accepted online throughSubmittable. Applicants will therefore need to create an online account through Submittable. Once an account is created, the application and guidelines can be found under the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development page via the Submittable platform. The deadline for submitting an application is May 30, 2025. Grant awards are expected to be announced in September. Grant-funded project work must be completed by April 30, 2026. The grant application guidelines can also be found on the Main Street page at cityofopelousas.com.

Over the years, Opelousas Main Street has received approximately $ 87,000 in redevelopment grant funds from the Louisiana Main Street program, resulting in over $ 260,000 in local project costs, as well as associated jobs and economic stimulation. Town House Motel on Landry Street was the most recent recipient of the LA Main Street Restoration Grant. Other past recipients include Java Square, Arpeggio’s Lounge & Event Center and Bodemuller the Printer both located on Main Street; Brass Rail, located on Landry Street; the old Bodemuller building, located on Bellevue Street; the former Fakouri building (The Parlor on Main) on Main Street and the former Palace Café on Landry Street.

For more information contact Opelousas Main Street at tourism@cityofopelousas.com or call 337-948-5227.