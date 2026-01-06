La. Filmmaker Pat Mire's latest film release at St. Landry cinema announced

Pointe Noire Productions announced Tuesday that award-winning Louisiana filmmaker Pat Mire’s latest narrative feature film “Pointe Noire,” will begin its Louisiana theatrical release on Thursday evening, January 15, 2026, at St. Landry Cinema 4, 1234 Heather Drive, Opelousas, Louisiana, and on Friday evening, January 16, 2026, at Parkway Cinema 6, 1011 Keyser Avenue, Natchitoches, Louisiana.

“Pointe Noire” stars Roy Dupuis and Myriam Cyr, along with Michael Bienvenu and Zachary Richard. In this beautifully designed murder mystery, filmmaker and crawfisherman Louis Leger (Roy Dupuis) and criminal defense attorney Dolores Arceneaux (Myriam Cyr) join forces in the Cajun prairie community of Pointe Noire to save the life of Joel Richard (Michael Bienvenu), a falsely accused man on Louisiana's Death Row who faces imminent execution. What follows is a search for the truth -- to find out what really happened 30 years ago when two people were killed the night of the traditional courir de Mardi Gras. Along the way, Louis and Dolores discover a hauntingly beautiful and isolated rural community suffering from years of secrecy and deceit. Surprisingly, and even reluctantly, they also discover each other. Ultimately, Louis and Dolores and the community of Pointe Noire must reckon with the events of 30 years ago in the hope of achieving a form of folk justice.

On Thursday, January 15, 2026, 7:00 p.m., “Pointe Noire” will open at St. Landry Cinema. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for a meet and greet with the filmmakers and attending cast members. The film screens at 7:00 p.m., followed by a Q&A with director Pat Mire and co-screenwriter Rebecca Hudsmith. The film screening and Q&A will be followed by a reception with complimentary wine and light hors d'oeuvres. Opening night tickets are limited and will be available for $15 through St. Landry Cinema at the theater ticket office and at https://www.acadianacinemas.com/movies/1000018471-pointe-noire/. Regular theater ticket prices apply to all screenings after opening night.

On Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:45 p.m. St. Landry Cinema will present a special matinee screening of “Pointe Noire,” immediately followed by an Actors’ Studio type conversation with actor Michael Bienvenu, who will discuss his powerful role as the falsely accused death row inmate Joel Richard, and criminal defense attorney and co-screenwriter Rebecca Hudsmith, who will lead a conversation on social justice and storytelling.

On Friday, January 16, 2026, “Pointe Noire” also will begin a one-week theatrical release at Parkway Cinema 6, 1011 Keyser Avenue, Natchitoches, with an evening screening of the film followed by a Q&A with Director Pat Mire and co-screenwriter Rebecca Hudsmith and attending cast. Daily screenings will follow. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to https://www.acadianacinemas.com/locations/x0kjd-parkway-cinema-6/.

Additional screenings in February and March in Louisiana theaters will be announced soon as well as a late February theatrical release across Quebec, Canada through the film's distributors, INDIECAN Entertainment and Noble Arts.

“Pointe Noire” has received praise from the critics:

“A story of mystery, of drama, and secrets as told through the setting, aesthetic, and atmosphere of the area. Setting as a sort of filter or lens through which one sees everything. Look past the crawfish, everything can be found.” – Bill Arceneaux, Independent Film Critic, Rotten Tomatoes Approved

“Pointe Noire offers a unique portrait of Cajun folkways within a lushly rendered, ever interesting filmic experience . . . just not to be missed.”

--Allan Graubard, Poet, Playwright, Film Critic