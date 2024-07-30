LA 182 in Opelousas to temporarily close

OPELOUSAS, La. — LA 182 in Opelousas will temporarily close on Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced.

According to DOTD, LA 182 (S. Main Street) - between US 190 (E. Vine St.) and E. South St. - will be temporarily closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 31, 2024.

The closure is necessary for crews to safely repair a leak in the roadway, authorities say.

Detour Information:



Motorists traveling from North Main St. should turn left onto Vine St. (Hwy 190 E) and proceed towards I-49 South.

Motorists traveling from West Vine St. (Hwy 190 W) should continue onto Hwy 190 W towards I-49 South.

Emergency vehicles will not have access to the closed portion of LA 182 during the repair work, officials report

Drivers are urged to use caution and to be aware of the work crews and equipment that are in the area.