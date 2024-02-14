Krotz Springs man accused of abusing, neglecting person in his care

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies have booked a Krotz Springs man in connection with the alleged abuse of a person in his car.

Brent James Lahaye, 44, was booked with cruelty to persons with infirmities and false imprisonment.

Deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest after an investigation that started in January with a call from the Louisiana Governor's Office of Adult Protective Services. They told deputies that the victim told them she uses a wheelchair and that Lahaye had abused her, including knocking some of her teeth out.

Deputies allege the abuse was happening daily starting in December 2023. They allege he locked the victim in her bedroom, isolated her, took her cell, neglected her basic physical needs and wouldn't take her to the doctor. The victim told deputies she was very ill but Lahaye didn't call for help until someone else threatened to do so.

Lahaye denied the abuse, but in January an arrest warrant was issued for him, and he was featured on a Crime Stoppers Fugitive Friday post. A tipster saw the post and called the Krotz Springs Police Department to tell them where Lahaye was. The KSPD found him and arrested him.

“I would like to thank Crime Stoppers, the Krotz Springs Police Department, and the tipster who called in the location of Brent James Lahaye. This case shows that when the community and law enforcement work together, we can make our community safe for everyone," said Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.