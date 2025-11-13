Kiwanis Club of Opelousas held 3rd annual Evening Under the Stars

OPELOUSAS, La. — The Kiwanis club of Opelousas held their 3rd annual Evening Under the Stars.

The community and club partners came out to shine a light on the investments Kiwanis has made in the community. It was held in the Yambilee Building in Opelousas.

"It's important for these people to be recognized because they do such great service in our community. They become a pillar in our community and a support system for people who are in need and also for businesses who are in need, as well," said Joey Richard, a Kiwanis club member.

There was a dinner, several programs and entertainment. All proceeds from the event go directly to benefit the children in Opelousas and St. Landry Parish.