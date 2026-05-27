Juvenile sustains major injuries in ATV crash

Lewisburg, LA - According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz , on the evening of May 26, 2026, a juvenile under the age of 17, entered Lenora Road from a private drive on an ATV in the Lewisburg area.

The ATV was hit by a car, which resulted in serious injury to the juvenile. The juvenile was air-lifted to a Baton Rouge area hospital with serious injuries.

There is no suspected impairment on the part of the automobile driver.

Sheriff Guidroz said, “We have provided, only recently, the laws regarding the operations of off-road vehicles. The operators must be licensed, and should certainly attend training, such as the upcoming event hosted by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries. Improper or unsafe operation will ultimately lead to injury or worse. Please follow the law."

If you have any questions, please contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 948-6516. This crash is still under investigation.