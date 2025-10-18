Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Juvenile arrested in connection with Opelousas shooting

KATC Photo
OPELOUSAS, La. — One person has been arrested in the shooting that occurred on Wallior Street in Opelousas on Oct. 2.

A 17 year old was arrested by Opelousas Police Department on Oct. 15 and is now facing the following charges:

  • 7 counts - Attempted first-degree murder
  • 1 count - Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
  • 1 count - Aggravated criminal damage to property
  • 1 count - Assault by drive-by shooting

Detectives with OPD uncovered evidence from the night of the shooting that helped to identify the vehicle used in the incident. OPD said that led them to one of the suspects, who confessed and identified another individual involved.

More arrests are expected in connection to this incident.

