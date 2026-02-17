Jude Vautrot, original owner of Vautrot's Mini Mart, has died

Graveside Funeral Services will be held Thursday for Frank Jude Vautrot Sr., who died Tuesday at his Church Point home.

Vautrot was the founder of Vautrot's Mini Mart and Cafe, back in 1972.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Guidry Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 18, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and continue on Thursday from 8:00 AM until the time of the graveside funeral services, 11 a.m. at Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery in Opelousas.

Here's his obituary:

Jude was the son of the late Mr. Percy Vautrot and the former Frances Beaugh. A veteran of the United States Air Force, he became a respected businessman and entrepreneur in his community. On February 22, 1972, he opened Vautrot’s Mini Mart at its current location, establishing a lasting presence that continues to serve the community today. During that time, he also co-owned Coastal Pickup and Laydown Service from 1978 to 1985, where his strong work ethic and leadership earned him the respect of colleagues and customers alike.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, he was an avid hunter, fisherman and certified scuba diver who found peace and joy in the outdoors. Above all, his greatest joy came from spending time with his grandchildren. He cherished every moment shared with them, creating memories filled with laughter, stories, and love. He will be remembered most for his kindness and generosity. His steady presence, warm heart, and willingness to help others left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.

He is survived by one daughter, Nancy V. Hayes and husband Scotty of Branch, LA; one son, Frank Jude Vautrot, Jr. and wife Angela of Church Point; four grandchildren, Trey Matthew Vautrot and wife Makenzie of Church Point, Morgan Dean Hayes, Alexis H. Foti and husband Connor of Church Point and Taylor Madison Vautrot of Church Point, LA; one great granddaughter, Emerson Foti; and one brother, Jerry Vautrot of Denham Springs. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mrs. Melba "Benny" Vautrot; one sister, Ethelyn V. Rand and one brother, Francis Percy Vautrot, Jr..

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hope Hospice as well as his caregivers, Felicia Arceneaux, Evelena Arceneaux, Pam Benoit, Mary Ned and Delane Richard.