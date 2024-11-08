Jockey accused of falsifying racing documents, possession of shocking devices

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division conducted an investigation Thursday following reports of misconduct involving race jockey Martin Osuna. The incident occurred at the Evangeline Downs Racetrack and Casino in Opelousas.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Osuna falsified information on a racing document, prompting the issuance of an arrest warrant, according to a spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop I. Osuna was scheduled to participate in a race at Evangeline Downs and was detained upon his arrival at the venue. During a thorough search conducted following his arrest, Troopers discovered five horse shocking devices that were in Osuna’s possession.

Osuna was arrested and transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail, where he was booked on charges of filing of false public documents, falsifying information on a racing document, injuring public records, and five counts of violating LA R.S. 4:17 regarding the unnatural stimulation of horses (a practice that is considered unethical and harmful to the animals).

The Louisiana State Police remains committed to upholding the highest standards in the gaming industry, the spokesperson stated. The integrity of horse racing is a cornerstone of our work and vital to the trust and safety of all participants — both human and equine.