Investigators continue search in St. Landry Parish tied to 34-year-old disappearance of Donna Marie Gonzales

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Investigators are now two days into a search in St. Landry Parish connected to the decades-old disappearance of Donna Marie Gonzales, a Rayne woman who vanished in 1992.

Louisiana State Police, Texas EquuSearch and the Lafayette Police Department spent Thursday searching a wooded area along Highway 190 in Lawtell for possible evidence connected to the case.

Investigators set up tents near the search area while ATVs moved throughout the property. Smoke could also be seen rising from part of the scene during the operation.

Authorities are searching for evidence connected to the disappearance of Gonzales, who was 27 years old when she disappeared more than three decades ago.

The Lafayette Police Department and the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are renewing efforts to gather information in the long-unsolved case.

According to investigators, Gonzales was last seen on April 7, 1992, in the Gabriel’s Alley area of Rayne, where she had been working as an insurance salesperson and visiting local businesses.

Witnesses reported seeing Gonzales at multiple locations throughout the day, with her last confirmed sighting occurring during the mid-afternoon hours of April 7, 1992.

Despite extensive searches and investigative efforts at the time, Gonzales was never located, no arrests were made and investigators say no conclusive evidence was ever found to explain her disappearance.

Law enforcement agencies say advances in investigative techniques and renewed attention to cold cases led to the new search effort.

Kirk Gonzales, Donna's brother, told KATC he remains hopeful the search could finally bring answers.

“I've never met anybody quite like her,” Kirk said. “She's just so charismatic and people were drawn to her. She was special. That’s what we’re hanging on to, which again, is hope.”

Kirk also expressed gratitude to investigators for reopening the case.

“The Lafayette Police Department kind of took this on because it was out of their jurisdiction,” he said. “They decided to reopen this case, and I’m eternally grateful.”

While the investigation continues, the family says their focus remains on bringing Gonzales home.

“Well, I'm just hoping that we can find her remains and just bring her home,” Kirk said. “We’re not concerned about anything else.”

Investigators say the case remains active and under review. Authorities believe someone may still have information that could help bring answers to Gonzales’ family.

Officials say even the smallest detail — something that may not have seemed important at the time — could now be critical to the investigation.

Description of Donna Marie Gonzales

Age at disappearance: 27

Height: Approximately 5 feet 3 inches

Weight: Approximately 130 pounds

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Brown

Other identifying features: Large-framed eyeglasses

Request for Public Assistance

Investigators are asking anyone who:

Saw Gonzales on or around April 7, 1992, in the Rayne area

Had contact with her through her insurance work

Observed suspicious activity near Gabriel’s Alley, South Adams Avenue or U.S. Highway 90

Has knowledge of her movements, associates or circumstances surrounding her disappearance

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 788-8700 or the Lafayette Police Department at (337) 291-7105.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through local Crime Stoppers.

