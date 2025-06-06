Inside look at how one Acadiana chef prepares for the 2025 Louisiana Seafood Cook-off

Arnaudville, LA – Chef Karlos Knott, known for his pizza expertise at Bayou Teche Brewing and Cajun Saucer, is gearing up to showcase his culinary skills at the 2025 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off in Slidell. After 16 years as the "king of pizza," Knott is excited to earn his crown in the 18th annual competition.

The competition, taking place on June 27, features 12 chefs from across Louisiana, each tasked with presenting a unique seafood dish. Knott is one of three representatives from the Acadiana region, competing alongside Willie Gaspard Jr. of Cypress Bayou Casino & Hotel and Alexis Indest of Whiskey and Vine in Lafayette.

“We were notified just last week. We have a month to design a dish and get it ready, to make it look good,” Knott explained. He is keen on winning over the four judges with his innovative take on pizza, which incorporates seafood.

Critics often question the pairing of seafood and pizza, but Knott defends the concept. “They invented pizza in Italy, and there’s a lot of seafood on pizzas there and it’s not just anchovies. They use octopus, all kinds of fish and tuna. So, if the people who invented pizza put seafood on pizza, Americans can too,” he stated.

For his competition entry, Knott plans to prepare a crabmeat au gratin Roman-style pizza, topped with shrimp poached in butter and champagne and garnished with arugula and other fresh greens.

With his culinary talents and passion for innovative pizza, Knott is eager to make a lasting impression at the upcoming cook-off.

The winner gets crowned and goes on to represent the state at a variety of events including the Great American Seafood Cook-Off.

