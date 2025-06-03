Hydrant flushing begins Tuesday in Lawtell

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Crews with Water District No. 1 will begin flushing fire hydrants in the Lawtell area at 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to parish officials.

The flushing will take place along the following streets:

Alice Lane

Highway 752 near 181 Diane Drive

The corner of Patty Street and McClendon Street

Residents in the area may experience low water pressure or slight discoloration while the work is underway. Officials recommend running cold water for several minutes if it appears cloudy.

Hydrant flushing helps remove sediment from water lines and ensures that fire protection equipment is working properly in case of emergency.