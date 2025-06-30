Hydrant flush scheduled Tuesday in Lawtell

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A hydrant flush is scheduled for Tuesday morning in the Lawtell area, affecting parts of School Road, Duplechain, Boone, and Gerald streets.

Crews will be flushing hydrants between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. as part of routine maintenance. Residents in the area may experience temporary drops in water pressure or discoloration during that time.

Officials recommend avoiding laundry or other water-sensitive tasks during the flush window. If discoloration occurs, neighbors should run cold water from a faucet for a few minutes until it clears.

The work is expected to wrap up by noon.