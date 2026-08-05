Hospice of Acadiana invites caregivers to attend a free workshop

Hospice of Acadiana invites caregivers to attend a free Caregivers Workshop on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

Caregiving can be both meaningful and challenging. This free workshop is designed to give caregivers a supportive place to connect with others, share experiences, and gather helpful information to feel more confident and secure in their role.

Caregivers may choose one of two workshop times: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Landry Economic Development Office, 5367 I-49 S. Service Road, Opelousas, LA. Seating is limited, so organizers ask that you please reserve your seat by Friday, August 21.

"Hospice of Acadiana recognizes the needs and challenges caregivers face every day and is committed to offering support, encouragement, and practical resources for those caring for loved ones," a release states.

To register or learn more, visit the Hospice of Acadiana website, www.hospiceacadiana.com or call 337-232-1234.

About Hospice of Acadiana: Hospice of Acadiana is Acadiana’s only nonprofit hospice and has served the community for more than 40 years. Through hospice care, palliative care, grief counseling, and family support services, the organization provides compassionate, individualized medical, emotional, social, and spiritual support to patients and families facing advanced illness, terminal illness, or loss.