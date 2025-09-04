Hope for Opelousas, a local nonprofit focused on providing tutoring services and mentorship to the youth of Opelousas, is hosting its annual Hope Art Show silent auction-style fundraiser this evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Hope for Opelousas campus.

The artwork on display was created by students in the Hope for Opelousas Art Program, a program that builds student creativity and boosts confidence.

Entering its tenth year, this free event supports student entrepreneurship while raising funds to support the organization’s enrichment, tutoring, and mentorship programs, which impact over 100 local youth.

The student’s art pieces will include bead art, glass mosaics, string art, and more work - all up for auction.



WHAT: Hope for Opelousas to host 10th Annual Hope Art Show silent auction fundraiser

WHEN: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

WHERE: Hope for Opelousas

330 E. Madison St.

Opelousas, LA 70570