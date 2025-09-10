Holy Family Church Bazaar

Lawtell, LA - Holy Family Catholic Church will host its annual bazaar on Saturday, September 20, featuring live zydeco music and plenty of food at 291 Thibodeaux Street in Lawtell.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 9 p.m., with live music starting at 2 p.m.

Eight zydeco bands will perform throughout the afternoon and evening, including Cory Broussard, Dickie Du N Da Zydeco Crew, Jeffery Broussard & the Zydeco Cowboys, Leon Chavis and the Zydeco Flames, Lil Guyland Leday, Lil Jeff, Lil Pookie & the Zydeco Sensations, and Lil Wayne and the Same Old Two Step.

The bazaar will feature traditional foods and games suitable for all ages. Attendees can enjoy musical entertainment while participating in various activities throughout the day.