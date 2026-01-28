Heating issue forces North Central High School to close Wednesday

ST. LANDRY PARISH — North Central High School will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 28, because of a problem with the school’s HVAC system that is limiting the building’s ability to heat properly, officials said.

The St. Landry Parish School Board announced the closure Monday evening, citing the heating issue and ongoing cold weather.

Students who normally attend North Central but are enrolled in the MACA, SLATS or CAPS programs will board transfer buses at Palmetto Elementary, the district said.

School staff members who are scheduled to take part in offsite professional development should report as planned.