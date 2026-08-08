Hearts of Hope Children's Advocacy Center receives Resolution of Accommodation

PORT BARRE, La. — The Hearts of Hope Children's Advocacy Center of Opelousas works to protect children throughout Louisiana from abuse and trafficking, and Friday, that work was recognized.

The Louisiana Alliance of Children's Advocacy Centers joined the Port Barre Police Department to celebrate their service with a Resolution of Accommodation. Rep. Dustin Miller presented them with the resolution during a celebration Friday afternoon.

"We're so excited to be recognized today for all of the great work that's happening here in this community, with Hearts of Hope, St. Landry Sheriff's Office, Port Barre Police Department and all of our hundreds of other MDT partners and members across the state and particularly here in Acadiana," said Kimberly Young, executive director of Louisiana Alliance of Children's Advocacy Centers. "It's just amazing when you see people like Rep. Miller, who really take the time to just acknowledge that hard work."

The special gathering honored those who have made a commitment to strengthening the response to child abuse across Acadiana and the state.