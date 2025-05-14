Hearts of Hope celebrates 30th birthday with BBQ fundraiser

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The Hearts of Hope Children’s Advocacy Center is celebrating its 30th birthday with a community fundraiser set for Friday, June 14, at the Yambilee Ag Arena in Opelousas.

Neighbors are invited to join the celebration as the Hearts of Hope Children’s Advocacy Center turns 30, hosting a family-friendly fundraising event filled with food, music, and games.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Yambilee Ag Arena, located at 1939 W. Landry St. Admission is $5, while children 10 and under get in free.

The fundraiser will feature a BBQ leg quarter cook-off, a cornhole tournament, live music, fun jumps for kids, and a live auction. A variety of food vendors will be on-site, offering local flavors and refreshments.

All proceeds benefit the Hearts of Hope CAC, which provides support and advocacy for victims of sexual abuse and assault in the neighborhood. Organizers say this is not just a party—it’s a way to give back to a vital community service.

Vendor registration is still open. Those interested can contact Angel at (904) 263-7596 or Dawn at (337) 351-0656.

Donations can also be made by scanning the QR code available on promotional flyers.

For more information about Hearts of Hope, visit their advocacy center at 720 South Main Street in Opelousas or check out their website.