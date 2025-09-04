Hearing on church arsonist's sentence delayed

A hearing to consider a plea from Holden Matthews to reconsider his sentence has been delayed.

Matthews, the arsonist who admitted to burning down three historically Black churches in St. Landry Parish, was sentenced to 25 years on state charges and 25 years on federal charges after pleaded guilty in both courts.

In July, his new attorney, Elbert Guillory, filed a motion in state district court requesting that the court reconsider the "hate crime" aspect of his sentence. A hearing was scheduled today, but it was postponed to November.

When he was sentenced in state court, he already had been sentenced to 25 years on federal charges for the crimes, and the two sentences are being served at the same time, judges ordered. Matthews had pleaded guilty to state hate crimes charges, simple arson of a religious building and aggravated arson of a religious building.

Matthews, the 25-year-old son of a St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputy, pleaded guilty in federal court to multiple charges in connection with the spring 2019 burnings of St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, Greater Union Baptist Church and Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church.

He was arrested in mid-April 2019, after investigators found surveillance video of him in a local Walmart, purchasing gas cans, shop towels and lighters before the third fire. To read about the old-fashioned police work that the investigative team used to identify and apprehend Matthews, click here.

In his federal sentencing, Matthews was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $590,246 to St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, $970,213.30 to Greater Union Baptist Church, and $1,100,000 to Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church.

The church fires captured the attention of many on the national level, leading to fund-raising campaigns that raised nearly $2 million in a matter of days. The funds were divided among the churches and presented to their pastors in June 2019.

No motions have been filed in the federal case to request re-sentencing, records show.