Gunshot fired during disturbance in Opelousas, no injuries reported

OPELOUSAS, La. — A gunshot fired during an altercation on Bernice Street led to Opelousas SWAT setting a perimeter around the home.

Police responded to a disturbance on the 900 block of Bernice Street Saturday afternoon. Multiple women were involved in an altercation, when an unidentified woman fired a single gunshot for reasons that are unclear at this time.

Police said the woman was inside the home when she fired the shot. Afterwards, she locked herself into a room inside the house.

Officers were able to safely evacuate the other occupants of the house before securing a perimeter around the home and requesting the assistance of OPD SWAT.

While reviewing surveillance footage, police found that the woman had left the home through the rear door while they were evacuating the other occupants.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident, but with limited information provided by witnesses, the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Opelousas Police at 337-948-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477).